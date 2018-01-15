Monroe Co. middle school students get extra security following online threats

Monroe Schools are planning for extra security at Jefferson Middle School on Monday following threats made online.

Superintendent Craig Haugen says someone posted threatening messages toward Jefferson Middle School on Friday.

Since the evening of Friday, January 12, anonymous messages were posted online directed toward JMS. Immediately after hearing of the messages law enforcement was contacted, and we are working in cooperation with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department to address this issue. Law enforcement will be at the middle school on Monday, January 15th to ensure the safety of the students and staff. The well-being of all of our students at Jefferson Schools is our top priority and we are doing all we can to ensure that a safe, supportive learning environment is maintained at all times for all students.