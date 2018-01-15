Minor arrested in connection with Monroe Co. middle school online threats

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrest of a minor in connection with the threats of violence made upon Jefferson Middle School.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office received information that a 13-year old female student may be responsible for the threatening message.

Schools had planned for extra security at Jefferson Middle School following threats made online.

Superintendent Craig Haugen says someone posted threatening messages toward Jefferson Middle School on Friday.

Since the evening of Friday, January 12, anonymous messages were posted online directed toward JMS. Immediately after hearing of the messages law enforcement was contacted, and we are working in cooperation with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department to address this issue. Law enforcement will be at the middle school on Monday, January 15th to ensure the safety of the students and staff. The well-being of all of our students at Jefferson Schools is our top priority and we are doing all we can to ensure that a safe, supportive learning environment is maintained at all times for all students.

The juvenile was taken to Monroe County Youth Center and is pending charges of possible terrorist threat towards a school facility.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 734-240-7530.

