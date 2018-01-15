Snow & Deep January Cold

More snow is back today with our next winter system spreading light snow across the area. Up to 1" of snow is expected by midday. Light and steady snow will be expected through the afternoon. Total snowfall of 1 to 3" is expected by 11 PM tonight.

Blowing snow is likely overnight into Tuesday morning, especially in rural areas. This may slow down the morning commute and cause delays on Tuesday morning. Our First Alert will continue through 8 AM Tuesday morning.

We are officially in the "Dead of Winter" which is the coldest days on average over the course of the entire calendar year. Our average high/low from January 12th through 2nd is 32°/18°. Quiet but cold continues mid-week before a big warm-up by the weekend. Highs will soar into the 40s on Saturday and continue to warm to near 50 degrees Sunday.

Meteorologist Chris Vickers

