Icy roads cause vehicle to hit drainage tile

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Police were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County Sunday morning. 

The crash occurred on Township Road 142 in Allen Township around 1:30 a.m. 

Police say 26-year-old Kody Collingwood of Findlay lost control of his vehicle on the icy roads and hit a cement drainage tile. 

Collingwood was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital to be treated for apparent minor injuries. His passenger, 21-year-old Skiilar Scherer of Perrysburg, was uninjured. 

The crash is under investigation.

