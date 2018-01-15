Icy roads cause vehicle to hit drainage tile

Police were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Township Road 142 in Allen Township around 1:30 a.m.

Police say 26-year-old Kody Collingwood of Findlay lost control of his vehicle on the icy roads and hit a cement drainage tile.

Collingwood was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital to be treated for apparent minor injuries. His passenger, 21-year-old Skiilar Scherer of Perrysburg, was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.

