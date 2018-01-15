Victims trapped in crash that closed the ramp from SB I-475 to US 23

The Sylvania Township Fire Department says victims are trapped after a crash closed a major ramp Monday morning.

Police say the ramp from southbound I-475 to US 23 is closed due to the injury crash.

Lt. Shaun Robinson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car came around the curve and rear-ended the car in front of them when they couldn't slow down in time.

He said another car then came around the curve and hit them. Two of the cars had people in them who suffered minor injures and were taken to the hospital.

The scene is clear but the ramp is still closed.

Use Talmadge and Central as a detour.

