Deadly crash closed WB I-475 ramp in Sylvania Twp.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash Monday.

The crash occurred on I-475 southbound near milepost 13 in Sylvania Township around 6 a.m.

Police say Precious Douglas,24, of Toledo hit another vehicle driven by Lisa Garza, 37, of Toledo. Reynaldo Hernandez, 36, of Toledo and a three-year-old were passengers in Garza's vehicle.

Police say Garza's vehicle was disabled from another crash when Douglas ran into her vehicle.

Police say Douglas was taken to Toledo Hospital where she later died.

Garza, Hernandez and the three-year-old were taken to Flower Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The ramp from southbound I-475 to US 23 was closed due to the injury crash.

Drivers were advised to use Talmadge and Central as a detour.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.