Churches worship together to honor the memory of MLK

Ohio's record number of drug overdose deaths and the state's fight to slow the addictions epidemic are among the reasons hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers are being heard in a Cleveland courtroom.More >>
Ohio's record number of drug overdose deaths and the state's fight to slow the addictions epidemic are among the reasons hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers are being heard in a Cleveland courtroom.More >>
Quiet but cold continues mid-week before a big warm-up by the weekend.More >>
Quiet but cold continues mid-week before a big warm-up by the weekend.More >>
General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.More >>
General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.More >>
Democrat Richard Cordray continues to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival set to back his effort.More >>
Democrat Richard Cordray continued to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival abandoning her bid for the office and endorsing his ticket.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Members of the First Presbyterian Church and Search-Lite Community Church in Maumee worship every week in the same building.
They just don’t do it jointly. On Sunday, they came together.More >>
Members of the First Presbyterian Church and Search-Lite Community Church in Maumee worship every week in the same building.
They just don’t do it jointly. On Sunday, they came together.More >>
The mild weather on Sunday allowed City of Toledo employees a jump on Monday’s expected snowfall.More >>
The mild weather on Sunday allowed City of Toledo employees a jump on Monday’s expected snowfall.More >>
Curling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and this area has one of the best clubs for the sport in Ohio.
This weekend they're celebrating at the new curling center on Dixie Highway.More >>
Curling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and this area has one of the best clubs for the sport in Ohio.
This weekend they're celebrating at the new curling center on Dixie Highway.More >>
Ohio's record number of drug overdose deaths and the state's fight to slow the addictions epidemic are among the reasons hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers are being heard in a Cleveland courtroom.More >>
Ohio's record number of drug overdose deaths and the state's fight to slow the addictions epidemic are among the reasons hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers are being heard in a Cleveland courtroom.More >>
The school is working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to address the issue and law enforcement officers will be at the school on Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff.More >>
The school is working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to address the issue and law enforcement officers will be at the school on Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff.More >>