After 50 years BG Curling Club has a new house to throw stones at

It's a big anniversary for one local club and they are celebrating in a big way.

Fifty years ago, members of the Bowling Green Curling Club threw their very first rocks.

This weekend they're celebrating at the new curling center on Dixie Highway.

The Black Swamp Curling Center is the largest curling venue in Ohio with four sheets of ice.

The game is played with granite rocks and brooms.

And continues being one of the fastest growing sports in America.

Popularity is expected to spike for curling next month when the US team heads to South Korea for the Winter Olympics.

"Everybody sees it on TV and they don't quite understand it. So they like to learn a little bit more about it. It looks like it's something everybody could do. Come out, try it, like it. Stick around, join the leagues,” said club president Bryan Zimmerman.

Learn-to-Curl sessions are scheduled for Sunday, January 21, 28 and February 11.

Check out the club's website for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.