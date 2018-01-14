The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Lucas County teen has been found Monday and is safe.

Ashley Renee Pasker went missing from her place of work on the 6500 block of Airport Hwy. on January 8 just after 4 p.m.

She did not return from a break and was believed to be with a friend in the Toledo area.

