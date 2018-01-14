Lucas Co. Sheriff attempting to locate missing 17-year-old

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Ashley Renee Pasker went missing from her place of work on the 6500 block of Airport Hwy. on Monday just after 4 p.m.

She did not return from a break and is believed to be with a friend in the Toledo area.

She is described as 5’6”, 130 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing a short sleeve McDonald’s uniform and a Springfield High School sweatshirt with her name on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.