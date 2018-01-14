Monroe Co. Sheriff's Dept. investigating threats to middle school

A middle school in Monroe is investigating threatening messages that have been posted online that are directed at the school.

According to Jefferson Schools Superintendent Craig A. Haugen, Jefferson Middle School has been receiving anonymous messages since Friday evening.

The school is working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to address the issue and law enforcement officers will be at the school on Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

