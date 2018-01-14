Four people injured in three-car crash in west Toledo

Four people are recovering from a three-car crash that happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Toledo police said a car ran a red light at the intersection of Alexis and Telegraph Road before colliding with a pickup truck.

After the collision, the truck spun out of control and hit another car.

Crews said the four people involved suffered minor injuries.

It's unknown if alcohol was involved was involved and the crash remains under investigation.

