FIRST ALERT: More Snowfall to Come!

Another blast of snow arrives just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day!











Flakes will start flying overnight Sunday, into early Monday morning. If you have early day travel plans, prepare for light to moderate snowfall across the area from 6 - 11 AM.









Flurries will become more scattered into the afternoon and evening, with most of the late day snow falling in Southeast Michigan.











Accumulations will be on the lighter side with most seeing only 1 - 2".







Mild winter weather will settle in for the rest of the week ahead.







