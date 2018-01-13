"Pay it Forward" event helps keep unneeded toys out of landfills

They paid it forward Saturday in Perrysburg at Levis Commons.

New and gently used toys were donated for less fortunate kids in our community.

Many families have an overabundance of toys they no longer need.

‘Pay It Forward’ keeps the toys out of the landfills and into the hands of needy kids.

The toys are taken to Cousino Restoration, a company that cleans up homes and businesses after fires, floods and other disasters.

Workers do the same thing with toys, which are turned over to non-profit family organizations for distribution.

“These toys are put on an assembly line and cleaned by individual people. Take batteries out of them, go down the line, cleaned, sterilized and sorted by age group and type of toy. Almost like brand new or close as we can get them,” said Keith Tammerine of Cousino Restoration.

But others don’t need any cleaning.

“We’ve seen some toys come in that are absolutely brand new right out of the box. It’s possible kids got duplicate toys and they decided to ‘Pay It Forward’ and pass it onto other kids,” said Allison Schroeder of Levis Commons.

If you’re a non-profit family organization and want to receive some of the toys contact Cousino Restoration at 419-874-9500.

You can also call that number if you’d like to donate toys.

