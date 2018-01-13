Sylvania High Schools host major speech and debate tournament

The Sylvania Invitational, the biggest speech and debate tournament in the state of Ohio, wrapped up in Sylvania on Saturday.

The Rotary-sponsored event was held at Sylvania Southview and Northview High Schools.

Hundreds of students, coaches and judges took part in the competition.

Some of the categories included acting, persuasive speech and political speaking.

Coaches say this is one extracurricular activity that will help students succeed in life.

“It's going to make you think better on your feet, better prepared for life, better writer, more outgoing and kids become best friends with each other,” said Brandi Shepard, Sylvania Southview speech coach.

An even bigger tournament is coming in March when Sylvania Schools will host the state speech and debate tournament.

