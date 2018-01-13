Missing autistic teen found safe

One local family is being praised by the Toledo Police Department after finding an autistic teenager who went missing for several hours Saturday.

Earlier that morning, Bernadette Hicks told police that her son Quamell Jones, 15, went missing after he walked out of the family's apartment. Hicks also informed police that Quamell was autistic and functioned at the level of an eight year old.

That's when a field search for Quamell began which included a canine unit, a drone and some of the teachers from Quamell's school, Autism Model Academy.

Posts about Quamell's disappearance from TPD's and WTOL's social media accounts were also shared several hundred times online.

Hours later, the Mehling family, who was unaware of the missing teen, noticed a young a man who appeared distressed, walking on the Anthony Wayne Trail near Sherwood Road. That's when the family called police for help.

Once police arrived, they recognized that the young man in need of help was Quamell.

Quamell was treated for exposure but didn't have any further injuries.

I plan on personally putting them in for an award from TPD which will be presented at our annual Awards Ceremony in May. https://t.co/ShzkjTgkGi — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) January 13, 2018

"I want to thank the Mehling family for helping TPD find Quamell today," said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. "I have said it time and time again, we need the help of all Toledoans to keep this city safe. This is a perfect example of that. The Mehling's saw a young man in distress and reached out to us for help. I couldn't be happier or prouder of this family."?

TPD detectives contacted Lucas County Children Services to investigated the nature of Quamell leaving home, but has returned to the care of his mother.

