Willard man facing child pornography charges

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
WILLARD, OH (WTOL) -

A Willard man has been indicted for allegedly receiving and distributing child pornography.

Karl J. Rogers, 33, is being accused of receiving numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Court documents say this happened between October and December of last year.

The FBI is investigating this case. 

