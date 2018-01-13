Stony Ridge Tire Truck and Auto building in Millbury damaged from fire

An auto and tire shop suffered significant damage from a fire that happened just after midnight on Saturday.

Northwood and Lake Township fire departments battled the blaze at the Stony Ridge Tire Truck and Auto shop located on Latcha Road in Millbury.

Fire crews had to break down the entrance to put the fire out.

Fortunately no one was inside at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

