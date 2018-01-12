Five people at two sites being rescued in Newport, MI

There are two water rescues underway in Newport, Michigan.

According to the Detroit Coast Guard, two people were rescued from breakaway ice at Sterling State Park. Three other people have been rescued at Brest Bay Marina.

Both areas are close together.

The Coast Guard says no one is in the water. Instead they are on the breakaway ice.

The Detroit Coast Guard, along with other units, are on the scene.

WTOL will update this story as more information becomes available.

