Copy-Ken Zampese is a safe hire for Cleveland Browns

Ken Zampese is a safe hire for the Cleveland Browns, and it makes sense that the got the job.

“Zamp” was a long time Bengal assistant when Hue Jackson was in Cincinnati and spent all but two of his years there as a Quarterback Coach.

He was on Marvin Lewis’ original staff and was Carson Palmer’s quarterback before doing the same job for Andy Dalton.

It’s hard to argue with his results with those two.

The criticism can start when he took over as the Bengals Offensive Coordinator for the 2016 season.

Dalton and company. regressed, and the struggles continued in 2017 when he was fired after two games.

A return to his role as a quarterback coach should be good for Zampese, it can also only help the Browns QB room.

Zampese has twice taken rookie quarterbacks and help mold them into Pro-Bowlers.

