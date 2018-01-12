First Alert: Snow ending, weekend weather outlook

Now that the snow is ending, temperatures dropping will continue to keep icy conditions on untreated roads overnight. Lows will drop to near 10 degrees by morning.





Saturday will be a cold day with highs staying in the teens.





Following a dry but chilly weekend, snow chances increase for Monday. Snow is likely with several inches of accumulation likely.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.