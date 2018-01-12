Hickey ban forces change in school board meeting locations

The Washington Local School Board released the schedule on Friday of 2018 school board meetings.

The next six meetings, beginning on January 16, are scheduled to take place at the Conn-Weissenberger Post 587 at 2020 W. Alexis Rd.

Washington Local School Board typically holds their meetings at Lincolnshire administration building.

Treasurer Jeffrey Fouke says the meetings are being held at the Conn-Weissenberger hall because of the continued ban on newly elected School Board member and former Superintendent Patrick Hickey from school property.

The public is still welcome at the meetings.

The meeting on January 16 is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. and is described as a semi-regular meeting for evaluation of personnel and regular business of the board.

