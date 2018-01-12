Mercy Hospitals impose visitor restrictions due to flu outbreak

For two weeks Mercy Health has placed restrictions on visitors to its hospitals because of the spike in flu cases.

Nothing will change until the virus tapers off.

Signs at the hospital ask visitors to stop the spread of viruses and infections.

Don’t visit if you’re sick with coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever or diarrhea.

Visitors under fourteen are not allowed.

"The people we’ve had to approach if they’ve come here have been very understanding and have followed the rules,” said Lisa Beauch of Mercy Health.

Everything is evaluated on a case by case basis.

One sensitive area: end of life situations.

Ill visitors are allowed but asked to take special precautions.

“We have things instituted then where we would mask, cough etiquette where they would cover their coughs, hand hygiene. Those type of thins,” said Ms. Beauch.

Meanwhile the visitor restrictions will remain in place until the Toledo Lucas County Health Department says it’s safe to take them down.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.



















