Charlies Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Big Board Friday: Cancellations - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

As winter weather continues to fall on northwest Ohio, the following games have been either postponed or canceled: 

  • Napoleon vs. Perrysburg
  • Anthony Wayne vs. Northview
  • Rossford vs. Woodmore
  • Lake vs. Genoa
  • Ross vs. Whitmer
  • Bellevue vs. Norwalk
  • Maumee Valley vs. Danbury
  • Eastwood vs. Otsego
  • Patrick Henry vs. Liberty Center
  • McComb vs. Arcadia
  • Vanlue vs. Liberty-Benton
  • Cory-Rawson vs. Van Buren
  • Hicksville vs. Tinora
  • Antwerp vs. Ayersville
  • Edison vs. Oak Harbor
  • Port Clinton vs. Margaretta
  • Perkins vs. Shelby
  • Findlay vs. Lima Senior
  • Calvert vs. Seneca East 
  • Gibsonburg vs. Emmanuel Christian 
  • NLL Diving Championships

