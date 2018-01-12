Three adults dead from flu-related complications in Lucas County

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department reported Friday three adults have died from flu-related symptoms.

The department added each of the adults also had underlying medical conditions.

The adults were a 58-year-old female, an 86-year-old man and a 90-year-old male.

These deaths are in addition to a 18-month-old toddler who died from flu-related complications earlier this week.

“Everyone older than six months of age should be vaccinated against the flu every year. If you have not yet been vaccinated this year, it's not too late," Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said. "When you get vaccinated, you are not just protecting yourself. You are also protecting the people you love."

The health department says so far this season, there have been 212 flu-related hospitalizations in Lucas County.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.