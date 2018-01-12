Mercy Health extends hours for flu

Mercy Health Toledo is extending their hours to combat the flu.

The hospital said in a statement they have seen a spike in patients with flu-like symptoms coming into the ER for treatment.

Their hours have been extended to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for the rest of the month.

Mercy Health says they will always care for their patients per their symptoms and deliver the care patients need.

