Lindsay Webb steps down as Lucas Co. treasurer due to issue with credit score

Democrat Richard Cordray continues to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival set to back his effort.
A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday. A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday. Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning.
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
A 4-year-old boy from Montgomery County, which is the county Dayton is in.
Cleveland police say a four-year-old's remains were found a few months ago behind a home and no one has stepped forward to claim the child.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Now that the snow is ending, temperatures dropping will continue to keep icy conditions on untreated roads overnight.
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.
The first trial date has been set for a lawsuit by a state against pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.
The next six meetings, beginning on January 16, are scheduled to take place at the Conn-Weissenberger Post 587 at 2020 W. Alexis Rd. Washington Local School Board typically holds their meetings at Lincolnshire administration building.
