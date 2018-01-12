Man who shot Fulton Co. deputy sentenced to 29 years in prison

A Toledo man who shot a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy will spend nearly three decades behind bars.

Jeshua Gilmore was sentenced to 29 years in prison on Thursday.

Gilmore,18, opened fire on Deputy Jeremy Simon during a traffic stop in July.

Deputy Simon was back on the job a month after being shot.

