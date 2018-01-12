OSHP confiscate $5,000 of marijuana from Fremont man - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP confiscate $5,000 of marijuana from Fremont man

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated thousands of dollars of marijuana after a traffic stop in Lucas County.

Troopers pulled over 43-year-old Ryan Scheerer of Fremont for following too closely on I-475 in Lucas County. 

Police say criminal indicators were observed and a K9 officer was called to the scene. 

A probable cause search revealed 493 grams of marijuana worth $5,000. 

Scheerer was charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana. 

