OSHP confiscate $5,000 of marijuana from Fremont man

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated thousands of dollars of marijuana after a traffic stop in Lucas County.

Troopers pulled over 43-year-old Ryan Scheerer of Fremont for following too closely on I-475 in Lucas County.

Police say criminal indicators were observed and a K9 officer was called to the scene.

A probable cause search revealed 493 grams of marijuana worth $5,000.

Scheerer was charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.