FIRST ALERT: Today's Ice & Snow Timing!

From rain to ice to sleet to snow in just a matter of a few hours. Light rain will continue to fall before sunrise, but temperatures will begin to tumble just in time for the morning commute.







Freezing rain and sleet are likely to glaze the roads with ice from 7 AM - 9 AM before slowly transitioning to snow.







The commute could bring slick spots and school delays as temperatures tumble to near or below freezing by 7 AM.

A winter mix of ice, sleet and snow will be falling across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan by noon, with Toledo seeing all snow by the lunch time hour.







This afternoon will bring the accumulating snow, with a few hours of heavy snowfall!







Accumulations will be on the lighter side for Toledo, but most with see 1 - 3" with a few spots reaching past 4" especially south and east of I75!







