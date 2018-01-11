Two shot, killed in north Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Two shot, killed in north Toledo

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night in north Toledo.

The shooting happened at 2823 North Erie Street just after 7 p.m.

Toledo police confirmed that both victims died from the wounds.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

WTOL has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly