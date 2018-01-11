19, 20-year-old shot, killed in north Toledo

Toledo police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night in north Toledo.

The shooting happened at 2823 North Erie Street just after 7 p.m.

Toledo police say 20-year-old Santiago Rease and 19-year-old Colleen Stamper both suffered at least one gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

