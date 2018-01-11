Beware of ice: How to protect yourself from a fall

With the ice moving into the area Friday, area hospitals are now having to treat people injured by falls.

The elderly are especially at risk mainly because their bones are more fragile and can break more easily.

The number one tip health officials say is be aware of your surroundings. The ice may not always be visible, especially black ice.

Health officials also advise take your time when you go outside and plan ahead. Give yourself plenty of time to get out of the house so you are not rushing.

"A lot of older people strive to maintain a normal lifestyle, do things for themselves, being independent," Dr. Mark Cockley of Mercy Health said. "So it's always that conscious pressure with, 'Hey, I need to do what I can for myself.'"

"You wear shoes that are appropriate. You wear a scarf. You walk slower when you get out of your car. You don't walk quickly out, you take your time," Claudette Davis of Margaret L Hunt Senior Center added. "You stand down. And if it's icy, it's that black ice that can hurt people. And seniors are wise now."

Also, be sure to have an ID and cell phone on you to call for help if needed.

If you do happen to fall, experts say to call for help then get to a doctor right away if you think you broke a bone.

