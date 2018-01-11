Leaf collection is top priority for city crews during warmer temps

Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday. A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday. Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning.More >>
A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday. A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday. Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning.More >>
A 4-year-old boy from Montgomery County, which is the county Dayton is in.More >>
A 4-year-old boy from Montgomery County, which is the county Dayton is in.More >>
Cleveland police say a four-year-old's remains were found a few months ago behind a home and no one has stepped forward to claim the child.More >>
Cleveland police say a four-year-old's remains were found a few months ago behind a home and no one has stepped forward to claim the child.More >>
An attempt to get rid of some bed bugs ended up causing a house fire in Cincinnati.More >>
An attempt to get rid of some bed bugs ended up causing a house fire in Cincinnati.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Our First Alert meteorologists have been getting you ready for Friday's winter weather for more than a week, but will you be ready to hit the roads in the case of ice?More >>
Our First Alert meteorologists have been getting you ready for Friday's winter weather for more than a week, but will you be ready to hit the roads in the case of ice?More >>
Toledo police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night in north Toledo.More >>
Toledo police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night in north Toledo.More >>
Republican Mary Taylor has served as Ohio’s Lt. Governor for eight years under current governor John Kasich.More >>
Republican Mary Taylor has served as Ohio’s Lt. Governor for eight years under current governor John Kasich.More >>
City workers are using any chance they can get to clear up road hazards while the weather is warm.More >>
City workers are using any chance they can get to clear up road hazards while the weather is warm.More >>
With the ice moving into the area Friday, area hospitals are now having to treat people injured by falls.More >>
With the ice moving into the area Friday, area hospitals are now having to treat people injured by falls.More >>