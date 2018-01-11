First Alert: Friday winter storm fast approaching!

Friday Early Morning (Before Sunrise): Still warm enough for plain old rain.
Friday Morning (Post-Sunrise): Temperatures quickly crash. A flash freeze is possible between 9-11am. Rain turns to freezing rain. Roads may quickly become icy.
Friday Lunchtime: Wintry Mix turns to all snow.
Friday afternoon: Steady snow likely. Accumulations 1-2" for most. 2-4" possible southeast of Toledo closer to Tiffin.
Friday evening: Snow ends for the Toledo area. Continues for a few more hours southeast (that's why snow totals are slightly higher).
Weekend: Clear -- Roads should be fine!
