First Alert: Friday winter storm fast approaching!





Friday Early Morning (Before Sunrise): Still warm enough for plain old rain.

Friday Morning (Post-Sunrise): Temperatures quickly crash. A flash freeze is possible between 9-11am. Rain turns to freezing rain. Roads may quickly become icy.

Friday Lunchtime: Wintry Mix turns to all snow.

Friday afternoon: Steady snow likely. Accumulations 1-2" for most. 2-4" possible southeast of Toledo closer to Tiffin.

Friday evening: Snow ends for the Toledo area. Continues for a few more hours southeast (that's why snow totals are slightly higher).

Weekend: Clear -- Roads should be fine!





