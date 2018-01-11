Money Talks News: How to file your taxes for free

Every year millions of Americans line up to pay professionals to do their taxes. However, finance professionals say that needing tax help does not mean you need to pay for it.

While income taxes can be complicated, finance experts suggest to first find out if you qualify for free help before you open your check book.

Below are some different resources that can help.

If you made $54,000 or less than last year, you can get free tax prep from VITA, The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. This program has IRS-certified volunteers that are available in thousands of offices nationwide.

Additionally, there is Tax Counseling for the Elderly, or TCE. They also assist people nationwide, with low to moderate income, paying special attention to those aged 60 or over.

However, if you do not qualify for the previous resources due to being too young or making too much money to have professional preparation done free, there are still ways you can get your taxes done without paying a dime.

If your taxes are simple, some software providers that supply free tax preparation, free electronic filing and in some cases, even free state returns may be an option for you.

Also, there is IRS FreeFile, a free online software and e-filing system if your income is less than $66,000. Additionally, if you are willing to file your own taxes with online forms, you can do that and file electronically free, regardless of your income.

Lastly, there's free help, either in-person at an IRS office or on their toll-free number.

For more information or tips on your taxes, go to the Money Talks News website and search for "Tax Hacks 2018."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.