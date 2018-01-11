WTOL remembers Harvey Steele

It has been nearly two weeks since Toledo lost Harvey Steele, longtime host of Cumulus Toledo's K-100's popular morning radio show.

Harvey received a life-saving liver transplant that led to him advocating for organ donation.

As Toledo's News Leader, WTOL 11 often interacted with the hosts of "Shores and Steele," so many individuals on our staff knew Harvey.

For the citizens of Toledo and devoted listeners and fans of K-100, it could be argued that they knew Harvey just as well, too.

We asked some of our staff at WTOL 11 to share some thoughts or memories of Harvey.

Producer Jimmie Gangwer said:

There isn't much I remember from my high school health class, but one thing I do remember is when Harvey Steele came to my class to talk about organ donation. He talked about how important it was to be an organ donor and what it was like to go through organ donation himself. I also remember how passionate he was about it. I was only 16 or 17 at the time but that's when I decided I would be an organ donor. When I heard about Harvey Steele's passing, I cried. He was a staple in the Toledo area. My sister and I would listen to Shores & Steele every morning on our ride to school. His voice was simply iconic. He will be greatly missed by many.

Another producer, Wendy Sheridan, previously worked with Harvey at K-100:

Harvey’s was one of the first friendly faces I met when I moved to Toledo some 30+ years ago. It was only my second full-time radio job out of college, and here I was in the BIG CITY of Toledo. His family IMMEDIATELY took me in! – inviting me to their home for Thanksgiving, giving advice on where and where NOT to go in Toledo, and just their caring, interested time. Working in radio with Harvey and Gary (Shores) in the mid 80s was beyond fun. Practical joking was the NORM at K-100, and although the work always got done, laughter was a must and a great part of getting that work completed. He was an excellent teacher, the consummate workmate, and loyal friend, always ready with a smile and a laugh, despite his health situation. I know he, along with Mike Schuff (aka, Tom Lawrence of WTOD) have God trying to catch his breath, He’s laughing so hard! Rest easy, Harv – you’ll never be forgotten.

Anchor Kristie Leigh remembered:

I remember listening to him growing up and appreciated his friendliness when finally getting to meet him. He would go out of his way to say hello and make conversation. Truly a kind soul who is greatly missed.

Reporter Blair Caldwelll also remembered growing up and listening to "Shores and Steele" in the mornings:

As a kid, I grew up listening to K100. Harvey Steele was like this phenomenon to me. I always thought he was so funny and entertaining. As I got older, my love for country music grew, so too my affection for K100. One of my very first jobs was at The Appliance Center as a host or greeter. I remember working one day and seeing their station vehicle there. Little did I know I’d get to meet Harvey Steele that day as he was doing cut in’s from the store. He was so gracious, funny and entertaining—just like he was on the radio. I left work that day just so enamored by him and feeling like a Rockstar that we had a real conversation. I can say I don’t think Toledo radio will be quite the same now, but I truly believe he has had a HUGE impact in the lives of so many people, not just about organ donation, but so much more too. He is a man who will be greatly missed, but his legacy lives on strong!

