Toddler dies after possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Toledo

Toledo police are investigating the death of a one-year-old child Wednesday night in Toledo.

According to Toledo police, crews responded to a home on 4011 Fairview in west Toledo at 4:45 p.m. Crews found a woman as well as an eight-year-old child and a one-year-old toddler unresponsive inside.

All three were rushed the hospital where the toddler later died.

Investigators believe this is a case of carbon monoxide poisoning, believing the CO came from the family vehicle in the driveway.

There is an autopsy scheduled Thursday.

