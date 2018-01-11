Police looking for woman involved in robbery

Bowling Green Ohio Police Division and Wood County Ohio Crime Stoppers are attempting to identify a woman involved in a robbery.

Police say she is involved in a theft from a jewelry store located in Bowling Green.

If you can identify the woman in the photos, you are asked to call Bowling Green Police at 419-352-2571, Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME or 419-352-0077. You do not have to provide your name when calling.

You can also send a message through the Wood County Ohio Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Individuals providing information are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest and or conviction.

