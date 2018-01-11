Prepare for winter weather before it hits

More winter weather is on its way to the area. While it is important to be prepared, it's also important to stay calm and be prepared.

One way to do this is to have all you need before the storm hits. That could mean a trip to the grocery store.

For your car, make sure you have everything you need in case of a break down in cold weather. You should have:

Small shovel

Road salt

First-aid kit

Blankets

Warm clothes

Bottled water

Flashlights

Batteries

Non-perishable food

Portable phone charger

For your house, you want to make sure you have what you need in case you are snowed in and can't get out, such as:

Plenty of food

Medication

Toiletries

Candles

Over-the-counter remedies regularly used

Can opener

You also might want activities for the kids, including board games or a sled if it is safe to be outside. If you have an infant or elder living with you, make sure you have all the necessities for them as well.



