3 charged with armed robberies of Toledo pizza place, phone store

Three Toledo residents were indicted in federal court for armed robberies of a Toledo pizza restaurant and phone store.

Police say 22-year-old Donell Davis, 19-year-old Tyron Parker and 21-year Leeza Parker are accused of robbing Happy's Pizza and Metro PCS in September and October, respectively.

Police say Davis was carrying a firearm in both robberies, despite being prohibited from having one due to previous aggravated assault and criminal gang convictions.

"These defendants endangered hard-working Toledo residents who were just trying to do their jobs and raise their families. Those who use firearms to prey on others belong in prison. The ATF and Toledo Police Department should be commended for locking up this trio," said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.

Davis is charged with interference with commerce through threats of violence, brandishing a firearm and felony possession of a firearm. Leeza Parker is charged with interference with commerce through threats of violence. Tyron Parker is charged with interference with commerce through threats of violence.

