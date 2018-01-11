Crews suspend search for man who fell through ice while riding ATV

Crews have suspended the search for a man who fell through the ice in Monroe County due to unstable ice conditions.

The search began Wednesday night after deputies were called to Stoney Point Peninsula in Frenchtown Township around 9 p.m.

Police received a call that a man was riding an ATV about 1,000 feet offshore and had fallen through the ice.

Police believe the man is 40-year-old Monroe man Derik Bondy.

Becky Szelag said her neighbor saw it happen.

"He saw lights and then he saw them disappear, so he went out as soon as he saw it. His fiancee called 911 and saw the guy needed help, but by the time fire and rescue got there it was too late," Szelag said.

The Frenchtown Township Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard searched an open area of water, about 12 feet in diameter, where Bondy was reported missing.

Crews suspended the search until around 9:30 a.m. Thursday due to unstable ice conditions. Michigan State Police then flew a drone over the search area.

Police say the drone footage showed unstable ice conditions with many areas of open water and many large cracks. Police say these conditions make the search too dangerous to continue.

Neither Bondy or the ATV have been recovered at this time.

Police will resume the search when ice conditions improve.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

