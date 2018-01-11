Crews searching for man who fell through ice while riding ATV

Crews are searching for a man who fell through the ice in Monroe County.

The search began Wednesday night after deputies were called to Stoney Point Peninsula in Frenchtown Township around 9 p.m.

Police received a call that a man was riding an ATV about 1,000 feet offshore and had fallen through the ice.

Becky Szelag said her neighbor saw it happen.

"He saw lights and then he saw them disappear, so he went out as soon as he saw it. His fiancee called 911 and saw the guy needed help, but by the time fire and rescue got there it was too late," Szelag said.

The Frenchtown Township Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard searched an open area of water, about 12 feet in diameter, where the man was reported missing.

Neither the man or the ATV have been recovered at this time.

Crews have suspended the search until around 9:30 a.m. due to unstable ice conditions.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

