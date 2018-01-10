*Friday Winter Storm Update*

Friday Morning: Rain switches to freezing rain/sleet. Roadways/sidewalks will get icy quickly between 6am-10am depending where you live. Earlier NW of Toledo, later SE of Toledo.

Friday Late Morning: Icy weather turns to plain old snowfall.

Friday Afternoon: Snow showers or just plain cloudy weather. (Snow showers more likely SE of Toledo, less likely NW of Toledo)

Friday Night: Snow ending for SE of Toledo, it has likely already ended everywhere else.

Saturday: Breezy but accumulating snow unlikely.

For most of us 1-3", but a glaze of ice to start the day and quickly dropping temperatures will make for a slick and icy morning!





