Toledo one step closer to having medical marijuana dispensary

Toledo is one step closer to having a medical marijuana dispensary. City council’s zoning and planning committee recommended approval for a special use permit for 3209 and 3203 W Sylvania Avenue.

The site that used to be an animal hospital is a potential site for a dispensary. Glass City Alternatives LLC had two attorneys representing them at the meeting.

They worked on answering city council’s questions the best they could.

"Do you need a prescription?,” asked council member Yvonne Harper.

"In other states where there are dispensaries, do you know what the typical crimes at the dispensaries are?,” asked council member Nick Komives.

The representatives from Glass City Alternatives LLC said they are working on the logistics, but this is an unknown area. If the special use permit is approved for this location, a license is still needed from the state of Ohio.



The location could not grow marijuana, only distribute prepackaged products. Patients would need a recommendation from a doctor to buy the product, and none of the products would be for smoking.

It would be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with some Saturday hours.

The dispensary would have a full time security guard. But, some neighbors are still skeptical.

"There could be crime, increased crime around the area because of people trying to get to marijuana,” said Cathy Stone.

Stone works about a block away, and although public meetings were held for neighbors within 500 feet, she said she heard nothing.

"I think it would be nice to have a little more time to really go more than 500 feet because you've got families living behind it on both sides,” said Stone.

The zoning and planning committee is sending this to a whole council vote at the next meeting.

The earliest the dispensary could open is September.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.