TPD investigating east Toledo shooting

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that happened in east Toledo at Ravine Park Village.

Calls of a person shot came in just after 8 p.m.

Officers on scene said a male subject walked into an apartment and shot the male victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

WTOL 11 will update this story as more information develops.

    Police received a call that a man riding a snowmobile about 1,000 feet offshore had fallen through the ice.

    A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday.  A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday.  Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning. 

    Toledo is one step closer to having a medical marijuana dispensary. City council’s zoning and planning committee recommended approval for a special use permit for 3209 and 3203 W Sylvania Avenue.

