TPD investigating east Toledo shooting

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that happened in east Toledo at Ravine Park Village.

Calls of a person shot came in just after 8 p.m.

Officers on scene said a male subject walked into an apartment and shot the male victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

WTOL 11 will update this story as more information develops.

