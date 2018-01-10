Salt versus brine, what to use in cold weather

When the ground gets slick, there are two methods that can be effective and keep you safe.

Salt works the best when it is 15 degrees or warmer.

For brine, it's anywhere between zero and five degrees as the threshold.

However, when temperatures drop below zero, other additives can be used to help treat our roads.

ODOT said there is different protocol for snow plow drivers depending on what the road conditions are like and how much snow is falling.

Remember to allow the plows to do their jobs, leave some room for them and do not try to speed around them.

