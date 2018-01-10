TARTA still operating through major winter storm this weekend - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TARTA still operating through major winter storm this weekend

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

 TARTA, is gearing up for what's expected to be a heavy snow filled weekend.

But even with the snow, TARTA buses are still operating. The company said there are a lot of preparations involved however.

TARTA works with the Lucas County Sheriff's Department to know when it's necessary to adjust service routes.

"We have road supervisors and we check weather conditions and traffic conditions in various spots in town that we know where we typically have issues and if the snow rises at the level of a level two a level three we then adjust our service accordingly," said James Gee, the TARTA General Manager.

According to Gee, there were three accidents involving TARTA buses Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.

Any injuries are unknown at this time. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Crews searching for man who fell through ice while riding snowmobile

    Crews searching for man who fell through ice while riding snowmobile

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:59 AM EST2018-01-11 09:59:24 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Police received a call that a man riding a snowmobile about 1,000 feet offshore had fallen through the ice.

    More >>

    Police received a call that a man riding a snowmobile about 1,000 feet offshore had fallen through the ice.

    More >>

  • First Alert Forecast: Big winter storm ahead

    First Alert Forecast: Big winter storm ahead

    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday.  A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday.  Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday.  A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday.  Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • Toledo getting to having medical marijuana dispensary

    Toledo getting to having medical marijuana dispensary

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:43 PM EST2018-01-11 04:43:54 GMT

    Toledo is one step closer to having a medical marijuana dispensary. City council’s zoning and planning committee recommended approval for a special use permit for 3209 and 3203 W Sylvania Avenue.

    More >>

    Toledo is one step closer to having a medical marijuana dispensary. City council’s zoning and planning committee recommended approval for a special use permit for 3209 and 3203 W Sylvania Avenue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly