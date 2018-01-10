TARTA still operating through major winter storm this weekend

TARTA, is gearing up for what's expected to be a heavy snow filled weekend.

But even with the snow, TARTA buses are still operating. The company said there are a lot of preparations involved however.

TARTA works with the Lucas County Sheriff's Department to know when it's necessary to adjust service routes.

"We have road supervisors and we check weather conditions and traffic conditions in various spots in town that we know where we typically have issues and if the snow rises at the level of a level two a level three we then adjust our service accordingly," said James Gee, the TARTA General Manager.

According to Gee, there were three accidents involving TARTA buses Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.

Any injuries are unknown at this time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.