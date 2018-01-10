First Alert: Friday winter storm arrives

All eyes continue to be fixed on a potential winter storm arriving Friday and lasting into early Saturday. It will first develop as a low pressure system in the deep south. There are still some questions on exactly where this winter storm will track. A path west of the Appalachian mountains would give us more snowfall, east would mean less.



Either way a mix of rain and ice are likely Friday morning which could mean slick roadways. A transition to all snow would be likely late morning into afternoon but accumulations are expected (if any) to be light at this point.





As mentioned before there are still questions about exactly where the heaviest snow will fall. If it happens locally it would be between 6pm Friday and 6am Saturday. Details on amounts are TBD at this point.

One of the big pieces that continues to be missing at this point is information on a strong piece of jet stream energy across the Pacific ocean. This will enter into US airspace and be sampled by weather balloons later tonight. This will give us a much better picture on how much snow will come with this system.





Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.