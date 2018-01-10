ProMedica hospital says patient volumes are back to normal after - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ProMedica hospital says patient volumes are back to normal after influx

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL)

ProMedica hospitals say patient volumes are back to normal after an unusually high number of patients Wednesday. 

The hospital says there is currently no wait time for patients at the Toledo Hospital emergency center.

As always, ProMedica will accept all patients who present at any of our hospital emergency centers. Our emergency medical team triages patients based on the severity of their medical needs. This happens regardless of our patient volumes. Patients who are experiencing medical emergencies will always receive priority medical treatment.

ProMedica was asking individuals with less-severe illnesses and injuries to visit a ProMedica Urgent Care facility Wednesday, and held a press conference addressing the unusually high number of people coming to the ER.

ProMedica said the influx of patients was partially due to the spread of the flu in the area..

However, they stressed no patients will be turned away from the ER if one chooses to go to the ER.

"Look to see if you are sick, make a decision if you need to go to the hospital of course, go. Contact your primary care physician but understand you might be waiting in the waiting room for a while," said Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric  Zgodzinski.

On Twitter, the healthcare company tweeted an info graphic echoing the importance of their Urgent Care facilities, stressing most ER visits are not actually emergencies.

"Our care has not been compromised in any way, shape, or form with this volume. We have taken significant steps to address this column and we are constantly reassessing the volume that we're experiencing and if we have to take other measures, we certainly have those in the works," added Dave Mierzwiak M.D. and  V.P. Of Medical Affairs.

Among those locations are:

  • ProMedica Urgent Care - Toledo (Secor)
    3430 Secor Road,Toledo, Ohio, 43606
    567-585-0225 
    Hours: 10 a.m. -10 p.m.

  • ProMedica Urgent Care – Maumee
    217 Golden Gate Plaza, Maumee, Ohio, 43537
    567-585-0210
    Hours: 10 a.m. -10 p.m.
     
  • ProMedica Urgent Care - Toledo (Central)
    6755 Central Ave,Toledo, Ohio, 43617
    567-585-0075
    Hours: 10 a.m. -10 p.m.
     
  • ProMedica Urgent Care – Holland
    6711 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio, 43528
    567-585-0070
    Hours: 10 a.m. -10 p.m.
     
  • ProMedica Urgent Care – Sylvania
    5700 Monroe Street Suite 111, Sylvania, Ohio, 43560
    567-585-0005
    Hours: 10 a.m. -10 p.m.
     
  • ProMedica Urgent Care – Perrysburg
    25950 N. Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551
    567-585-0010
    Hours: 10 a.m. -10 p.m.
     
  • ProMedica Urgent Care – Oregon
    3316 Navarre Ave. Suite F, Oregon, Ohio, 43616
    419-291-1420
    Hours: 10 a.m. -10 p.m.

A spokesperson for Mercy Health says they have also seen an uptick in patients. The spokesperson says the flu, combined with a number of patients receiving injuries from slipping on ice, the cause of their influx. 

However, the spokesperson says they have plenty of room in their triage and do not expect excessive delays in treating patients.

